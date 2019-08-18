Role of city builder’s son suspected in SUV attack case

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 21:27 IST

HT Correspondent

LUCKNOW The involvement of a city builder’s son, who is missing from his house for past four days, is suspected in the sensational crushing of three friends with a SUV near Arbindo Park crossing in Indira Nagar on Wednesday night.

Police however had failed to trace the SUV and its riders even after four days of investigation in the matter.

On Wednesday, some SUV borne youths had crushed three friends—Pawan Singh, 22, Tushar Singh, 23 and Himanshu Singh, 23 – who were riding a scooty, after chasing them for around 2 km under Indira Nagar police station limits. Pawan and Tushar succumbed to their injuries while Himanshu is still battling for life in a private hospital in Gomti Nagar.

A police official privy to investigation said the builder’s son has come under suspicion as he is associated with the opponents of the victims as well as he has a black colour SUV, which was similar to the SUV that was captured in CCTV footage of the incident retrieved by police.

He said a police team has been deployed to trace the missing builder’s son and the SUV to crosscheck the facts.

He said the builder’s son is missing from his house in Chandan village, under Indira Nagar police station limits. Moreover, the role of the builder’s son had also surfaced in the previous attack on one of the two deceased, Pawan Singh, on August 8, he added.

The official said Pawan had named four people -- Sandeep Singh, Sachin Chowdhary, Ishuveer Singh and Vicky Chowdhary -- in the FIR lodged with Indira Nagar police in this connection on August 12 but had not mentioned the name of the builder’s son. But the name of the builder’s son surfaced during further investigation in the attack of August 8 attack, he added.

In addition to this, the official said Pawan’s family members also raised suspicion on the builder’s son after coming to know about him through common friends of Pawan -- Tushar and Himanshu.

Earlier, Pawan’s father Subedar Singh, who is deputy registrar at Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court, had lodged an FIR under IPC section 302 (murder) against unidentified people in the SUV attack case.

2 ARRESTED IN

EARLIER CASE

In the case of the August 8 attack on one of the two deceased, Pawan Singh, the police on Sunday arrested two youths -- Sandeep Singh and Sachin Chaudhary -- involved in the incident. “Both were produced in court and send in judicial custody,” said circle officer, Ghazipur, Deepak Kumar Singh.

He added both the accused have been booked under charges of rioting, voluntary causing hurt and criminal intimidation. He said efforts are on to nab others involved in the case.

