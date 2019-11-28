Roots of eucalyptus trees felled at bio park to be used for bonfires during winter

cities

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 19:18 IST

NOIDA: The Noida authority Thursday said it will use the eucalyptus roots for bonfires during winter months.

These roots are from the trees felled at the city’s Biodiversity Park in Sector 91 after the trees completed their lifespan of 30 years.

In 2014, the authority had decided to cut 3,500 eucalyptus trees for developing the city’s largest park on 75 acres in Sector 91, along Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. Around 3,500 eucalyptus trees were cut last year to developt the Biodiversity Park.

“We have kept these roots at the park itself. Every year, we have to procure adequate wood for having bonfires at all city intersections for the homeless and the poor, who have to brave the chill with no cover. This year, we have decided to use these roots for that purpose,” Rajendra Kumar, deputy director, horticulture department, Noida authority, said.

Noida authority chief executive officer Ritu Maheshwari has also instructed the horticulture department to clean all parks and remove the garbage from the green belts and other areas. CEO has given 15 days’ time to clean the parks and improve maintenance work.

“Water guzzling eucalyptus trees were planted 30 years ago in Sector 91, where there was good water flow. After 30 years, we can cut these trees once they complete their lifespan. Now we are planting fruit bearing and other traditional trees, which will help increase the green cover in the city. Once these roots are gone, we will clean this area completely,” Singh said.