Row over Maharashtra MLA's ‘dog meat’ remark in Assam Assembly, governor's speech disrupted

The Opposition MLAs on the first day of the budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly, disrupted Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria's speech in the Assembly on Friday over a Maharashtra MLA's consumption of dog meat remarks.

MLA Bachchu Kadu had made controversial remarks on managing stray dogs and said they be sent to Assam since the people there consume dog meat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Assam Governor had to restrict his speech after the opposition MLAs stood up and shouted slogans, seeking to know what action has been taken by the Assam government against the Maharashtra MLA.

Also Read: Asianet News channel office raid: Opposition walkout in Kerala assembly

On March 4, Bacchu Kadu - Janashakti Party MLA said in the Maharashtra assembly that the people of Assam consume dog meat and stray dogs be sent to Assam to control their rising population in Maharashtra.

As the opposition MLAs of Assam continued to disrupt proceedings, the Assam Governor concluded his speech.

After that, the opposition Congress MLAs walked out from the Assam Assembly.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON