Maharashtra MLA's bizarre advice: ‘Send stray dogs to Assam for consumption’

ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi
Mar 05, 2023 09:02 AM IST

Bachchu Kadu was speaking in the Maharashtra assembly during a discussion regarding the problems caused by stray dogs.

In a statement, which has sparked a controversy, Maharashtra MLA and head of Prahar Janshakti Party Bachchu Kadu said proposed sending stray dogs in the state to Assam to control their population. According to Kadu, the locals in Assam consume dogs.

Prahar Janshakti Party MLA Bachchu Kadu.(HT file)
Kadu was speaking in the state assembly during a discussion on a calling attention motion raised by MLAs Pratap Sarnaik and Atul Bhatkhalkar regarding the problems caused by stray dogs, India Today reported.

Kadu, while suggesting an action plan to take action against domestic dogs found on the streets, said the experiment should be initiated in a single city.

“Stray dogs are in demand in Assam. They fetch selling price of up to 8,000. To control the population of stray dogs in the state, they should be dispatched to Assam," he purportedly said.

The MLA's comments have triggered sharp reactions with animal rights activists slamming the suggestion as inhumane and outrageous.

In a similar comment, Jharkhand BJP MLA Biranchi Narayan recently raised the issue of stray dogs attacking people and said if the state government cannot find a solution to the problem, call the people of Nagaland and the problem will go away.

The BJP MLA from Bokaro claimed in the state assembly during the budget session that around 300 people arrive every day at the dog bite centre in Ranchi alone.

Biranchi also said dog and pet lovers were adopting them without a valid licence. There is no arrangement for catching, treating and sterilising stray dogs in Bokaro, reported India Today.

    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

maharashtra dog.
