Row over statues: Akal Takht panel meets Amritsar DC

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 22:54 IST

The four-member panel constituted by the Akal Takht to resolve the issue of statues of folk dancers on the Heritage Street that leads to Golden Temple, met Amritsar deputy commissioner Shivdular Singh Dhillon on Friday.The DC assured the panel that an amicable solution of the issue will be found out next week.

After the meeting with the panel which pressed him to address the demand of Sikh bodies to remove the statues from the place, Dhillon said he is serious about the issue, but the rank and file of the government is busy in celebrations of the Republic Day falling on Sunday.

“Once the government functionaries are free from the busy schedule in two-three days, I will arrange a meeting of the Sikh representatives with the government to find out an amicable solution,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the panel, SGPC senior vice-president Rajinder Singh Mehta said the busy schedule is an excuse. “If the government wants, it can take decision about any issue overnight. So, we request the government to take a decision on priority without any delay. This issue cannot be prolonged anymore as the Sikh sentiments are associated with it,” he added.

Meanwhile, the indefinite sit-in on the heritage street continued on Friday. Apart from the removal of the statues, the protesters are demanding cancellation of the case registered against the Sikh youngsters for vandalising the statues on January 15.

SIKH MEN OPPOSE PROTESTERS

A video has gone viral on social media, in which some Sikh men are seen confronting with the protesters on the Heritage Street and opposing them in harsh words.

All these men were turbaned and they alleged that the protesters wanted to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere of Punjab.