Rs 10 per/hr for cars: PCMC’s new parking policy hits the road by Feb-end

cities

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 19:45 IST

PUNE The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s (PCMC) zone-wise parking policy is set to be rolled out in the city by the end of this month, according to civic officials.

The parking rates per hour for two-wheelers and autorickshaws will be Rs 5, for four-wheelers Rs 10, tempo and mini truck Rs 15, minibus Rs 25 and trucks, containers and private buses Rs 100.

Discounts will be given for annual parking charges to residents, while cycles, vehicles of disabled persons and autorickshaws at stands are exempt from the policy, according to officials.

The parking policy will initially cover highways and key locations in the city which have been divided into four zones, namely zone A to zone D and later will be implemented on internal roads, say officials.

Shravan Hardikar, PCMC commissioner, said, “Pimpri-Chinchwad is known as an industrial town which has well-developed roads. However, scattered parking of vehicles often leads to serious traffic congestions. So to avoid the menace, a zone-wise parking policy was proposed and it is in the process of implementation.”

Vijay Patil, citizen activist and founder of Pradhikaran Kriti Samiti, said, “We welcome the decision taken by the civic body on implementation of the parking policy. As private agencies are involved in the project there is a need to keep a systematic check on implementation and collection of parking fee form vehicle owners.”

Tushar Shinde, chief convener of Pimpri Chinchwad Citizens Forum, said, “The vehicular population is growing at a faster pace in Pimpri-Chinchwad and development works like metro, BRTS and other Smart City works have been undertaken in the city. So while implementing the parking policy the civic body should take into consideration all this so that residents don’t suffer later.”

For the past seven to eight months, the decision of implementation of the parking policy was stuck due to the tender process as well as the Lok Sabha and assembly polls which were held in 2019. PCMC floated the tender of implementing parking policy thrice though it could not allot the contract as there was no response for the bid.

Later, the civic chief revised the zone-wise rates of parking on various streets and the contract has been awarded, say PCMC officials.