Jamshedpur, Jharkhand Police on Friday cracked the ₹30-lakh loot case in Jamshedpur’s Bistupur with the arrest of four persons and recovery of part of the money, a senior police officer said. ₹ 30-lakh robbery case solved in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur; 4 arrested, part of loot recovered

The incident took place on September 4, when businessman Saket Kumar Agiwal was robbed in broad daylight by unidentified men who threw chilli powder in his eyes and fled with the cash.

Agiwal was on his way to deposit the amount in a bank when he was intercepted near Gurudwara Bustee, about 600–700 metres from his residence under Bistupur police station limits, police added.

Following the incident, East Singhbhum SSP Piyush Pandey formed a Special Investigation Team headed by DSP Manoj Thakur under the supervision of SP Kumar Shivashish.

Addressing a press conference here, Pandey said the SIT examined over 50 CCTV footage to identify the perpetrators involved in the crime and the vehicle used.

Pandey said the SIT conducted raids in all possible hideouts, including Amritsar in Punjab, and arrested one Rakesh Kumar Mandal alias Pakaudi , a resident of New Ranikudar under Kadma police station here, along with portion of the looted money.

Based on information provided by Mandal during interrogation, three of his accomplices with part of looted money were arrested from different districts of the state.

The arrested confessed to the crime and named Kamlesh Narayan Dubey of New Ranikudar under Kadma police station limits as the mastermind, the SSP said.

According to the SSP, ₹10,69,700 of the looted amount was recovered from their possession.

Besides, police also seized the vehicle used in the crime and four mobile phones.

Apart from Mandal and Dubey, other two arrested were identified as Sudhir Narayan Behra , a resident of West Singhbhum district, and Ganesh Kumbhkar alia Fucha of Seraikela-Kharswan district.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.