Rs 30 lakh/year salary to Smart City employees draws corporators’ ire

cities

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 21:45 IST

PUNE Pune corporators raised the issue of Smart city officers being paid an annual salary of Rs 30-Rs 40 lakh per annum at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) general body meeting on Tuesday.

Congress corporator Avinash Bagwe, who raised this issue, said that while other civic bodies pay between Rs 6 lakh to Rs 11 lakh to employees on the same posts, why is the PMC paying such a hefty amount?

Bagwe said, “This is not only about the steep salary but a question of why cant we see the results of their efforts when such high salaries are being paid. Only two-three programmes out of the 20 programmes recommended by the central government, have been implemented in Aundh, Baner and Pashan which have been declared as smart city pilot areas.”

Bagwe also put forward in the general body a comparison of what other civic bodies are paying for the same post.

Nagpur salaries range from Rs 75,000 to Rs 90,000 monthly; in Nashik it is between Rs 55,000 to Rs 1,50,000 monthly; while Karnataka’s Belgavi, Shivmoga, Devnagare, Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Hubbali and Dharwad offer Rs 60,000 for the post of company secretary.

Additional commissioner, Rubal Aggarwal who is the also chief execution officer with Smart city said, “We will definitely look into the issue and from henceforth carry out recruitment only after a public advertisement is put out to invite all worthy candidates.”