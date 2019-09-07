RTI activist booked for demanding Rs 5 lakh from army officer

gurugram

An RTI activist was booked for allegedly demanding ₹5 lakh from a retired army man residing in Sector 10 and allegedly blackmailing him for flouting certain norms in connection with the allotment of multiple plots to him by the Haryana Urban Development Authority (Huda). The police are yet to arrest the suspect, said the police.

The suspect has been identified as SK Sharma, a resident of Sector 39, said the police. The victim, Ram Saran Yadav, a retired army officer, lives in Sector 10 with his family and owns two plots, including one in Sector 57. His wife, a retired government teacher, had bought the HUDA plot in Sector 57, said the police.

Rajiv Deswal, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said that the case was registered after the victim, filed a complaint last week. “We verified the details and booked Sharma as per the evidence. The complainant alleged that the suspect has been demanding ₹5 lakh from him and threatening him to surrender his plots. The suspect visited the victim’s house in May and gave his mobile number to his relative,” he said.

The victim said that although he ignored his calls earlier, he was eventually left with no other choice than to approach the police. According to the police, the suspect told the victim that he was in possession of some documents, which shows that he has illegally acquired more than one plot in the scheme using his quota.

A case was registered against then suspect under Section 386 (extorting by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) at Sector 10 police station on Friday, said the police.

