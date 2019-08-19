Rupnagar declares holiday today; 11 trains cancelled

cities

Rupnagar Flood water from the Sutlej river and the Budhki rivulet entered villages in the district, following the opening of flood gates of the Bhakra Dam and heavy rain in the region since Saturday. A large number of shacks located along the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar were either washed away or submerged. Sutlej entered Chupki and Chak Dheran villages.

The Budhki rivulet was brached Khairabad village near Rupnagar leading to the flooding of Khairabad, Budha Bheora, Phool Khurd, Phool Kalan, Reduana villages and the IIT, Ropat campus. The Sirsa rivulet flooded Ranjitpura, Aspur. Miani and Majri.

In Anandpur Sahib, flood water entered Laudipur, Burj, Mataur, Nikkuwal, Gajpur,Chandpur, Hariwal and Jhinjri villages, damaging crop in thousands of acres in a large number of villages in the area. Laudipur Burj, Ghatiwal, Mataur residents staged a dharna, demanding a special girdwari for damage to crops. National Disaster Reponse Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed to evacuate people at villages in the Anandpur Sahib area.

The Northern railways gave cancelled 11 trains on Ambala-Nangal-Daulatpur-Una and Chandigarh-Nangal-Daulatpur-Una section. Rupnagar district administration has declared a holiday in all educational institutions in the district on Monday (August 19). Rupnagar deputy commissioner Sumeet Jarangal said the situation was critical, adding that no loss of life has been reported so far in the district. For flood control measures, the district administration has given the number 01881-221157 for the public to contact.

Students and teachers of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Rakoli village, near Jhingran Kalan on the Siswan seasonal rivulet bed in Mohali were rescued by a team of Mohali administration after they were stuck in the flood. Mohali DC Girish Dayalan said around 430 students and 40 teachers and other staff members were rescued and evacuated from school building which was submerged in three-feet water. All teachers reside in the school with their families, he said. The school was set up in 2009 by the Mohali administration without taking the pre-requisite no objection certificate (NOC) from the district drainage department.

