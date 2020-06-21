RWAs relieved after revision of mandatory quarantine order

cities

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 00:06 IST

New Delhi: Residents across the national capital on Saturday said they were “relieved” that an order mandating five days of institutional quarantine for all Covid-19 patients was rolled back. Many citizens groups said quarantining all Covid-19 patients, even those with mild symptoms, would discourage people from getting tested for the infectious disease.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal in his capacity as head of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had on Friday issued an order making five days of institutional quarantine compulsory for all Covid-19 patients, irrespective of their symptoms — a move the Delhi government said was “arbitrary” and “harmful” for the city.

However, Baijal on Saturday evening tweeted, “Regarding institutional isolation, only those COVID positive cases which do not require hospitalisation on clinical assessment and do not have adequate facilities for home isolation would be required to undergo institutional isolation.”

As of Saturday, the national capital has recorded 56,746 Covid-19 cases, of whom 2,112 have died.

On Saturday, at least 50 resident welfare associations (RWA) in the city wrote to the L-G, asking him reconsider the order, and mandating institutional quarantine for only without adequate space for isolation at home.

Dr Ruby Makhija, secretary, Navjeevan Vihar RWA, Malviya Nagar, welcomed the move and said it was a matter of reassurance for people.

“Local authorities can rope in RWAs to help patients under home isolation. For instance, they can follow up on their health and make essentials available to them,” said Makhija, an ophthalmologist, whose RWA, along with 49 others, wrote to the L-G.

Later on Saturday, once the order was revoked, the 50 RWAs wrote another letter to the L-G, this time lauding the decision, and adding that “associations look forward to being consulted in such matters”.

These included the RWAs of Greater Kailash 1, Anand Lok, Vasant Vihar, Sarvodya Enclave, Mandakini Enclave, Geetanjali Enclave, Mayur Vihar, Ashok Vihar and east Delhi’s Federation of RWAs, among others.

Suresh Goel (61) a resident of Vasant Vihar, said it was sensible to have withdrawn the order. “There are many who need their family’s support to recover. The government must focus on providing beds to those in need of hospital care, which has been an issue so far,” he said.

Members of United Residents Joint Action (URJA), an umbrella body of 2,500 RWAs in the city, said it was a timely move to revoke the order, but added that it should not have been issued in the first place.

“Issuing such orders creates confusion and panic among people, who are already battling so many odds. There should be proper consultations before passing such an order that can majorly impact the populace,” said Atul Goyal, president, URJA.

Rejimon CK, a member of Dwarka Forum, said a number of associations in the area had arranged for medical equipment such as oxygen concentrators and cylinders, as emergency aid for people under home isolation. “The government must ensure that in the event a patient’s condition deteriorates, people should be able to avail an ambulance and find a bed in a facility where they are attended to properly,” he said.