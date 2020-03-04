e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / SAD against govt’s proposal to give autonomy to GMC

SAD against govt’s proposal to give autonomy to GMC

Say that privatising the college will curtail its funding

cities Updated: Mar 04, 2020 22:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Former Patiala mayors Ajitpal Singh Kohli and Amarinder Singh Bajaj interacting with the media on Wednesday.
Former Patiala mayors Ajitpal Singh Kohli and Amarinder Singh Bajaj interacting with the media on Wednesday.(Bharat Bhushan/HT)
         

Members of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), on Wednesday, strongly objected to the Punjab government’s proposal to convert Government Medical College and Rajindra Hospital into an autonomous institution.

They said that privatising the college will curtail its funding. The SAD members said that their party will not allow the state government to convert the college into an autonomous institution.

While speaking at a press conference, former Patiala mayors Ajitpal Singh Kohli and Amarinder Singh Bajaj, among others, said that the state government is trying to privatise the college in the name of providing it an autonomous status.

They said that doctors, paramedical staff and class IV employees are already protesting against the government’s move to restructure administrative setup of Government Medical College and Hospital. The out-patient department and operation theatre remained suspended for two hours.

Kohli said that the Punjab government is curtailing funding to government-run hospitals and medical colleges. If the medical college is made private, the common man will suffer. He said that these institutes need an annual budget of ₹1500 crore for upgrade to develop it on the lines of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

“But the state has not given more than ₹500 crore to all medical colleges in the state. The state government should release grants as per requirement under the existing administrative structure,” he said.

They said that the chief minister along with the medical education and research department should issue a clarification on this issue. He added that if the staff of the college will go on a strike, SAD workers will join them too.

top news
In cryptocurrency verdict, SC backed RBI on 8 counts. It lost on 1 point
In cryptocurrency verdict, SC backed RBI on 8 counts. It lost on 1 point
Major headache for Rajasthan govt after Italian couple catches coronavirus
Major headache for Rajasthan govt after Italian couple catches coronavirus
PMO’s coronavirus meet decides to set up testing facilities in all districts
PMO’s coronavirus meet decides to set up testing facilities in all districts
Kashmir’s special police officer, civilian killed in Sopore terror attack
Kashmir’s special police officer, civilian killed in Sopore terror attack
Pawan Gupta’s mercy plea rejected, Tihar moves court seeking fresh death warrant
Pawan Gupta’s mercy plea rejected, Tihar moves court seeking fresh death warrant
Cryptocurrency ban lifted in India: Here’s what experts have to say
Cryptocurrency ban lifted in India: Here’s what experts have to say
Sunil Joshi - All you need to know about the new BCCI chief selector
Sunil Joshi - All you need to know about the new BCCI chief selector
Watch: Army Chief General Naravane speaks on Balakot airstrike, Chinese Army
Watch: Army Chief General Naravane speaks on Balakot airstrike, Chinese Army
trending topics
CoronavirusPulwama strikeDelhi PoliceSidharth ShuklaJEE MainCoronavirus updateBSEB Olympiad result 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities