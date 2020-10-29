e-paper
SAD intensifies activities in Ludhiana's north constituency

SAD intensifies activities in Ludhiana’s north constituency

cities Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 22:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

With the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) pulling out of BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the party has already started efforts to establish its vote bank in the north assembly constituency, which was the BJP’s constituency as per the seat-sharing system at the time of the alliance.

A meeting was organised by district president Gurdeep Gosha at his office in which urban district president Ranjit Singh Dhillon, senior national vice-president Vijay Danav, Bibi Sarinder Kaur Dayal and others were present.

For strengthening, the emphasis was given to intensify activities in the north constituency. Dhillon also said in his address that the party will give tickets to whoever wins.

In his speech on this occasion, various leaders strongly opposed the BJP’s bullying and the failures of Congress and said that if there were a Badal government today, “no Punjabi would have starved and the situation in the state would have been much better”.

