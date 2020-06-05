SAD leader accuses Ludhiana sewa kendra staff of looting construction workers

cities

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 01:54 IST

High drama was witnessed at a sewa kendra, situated in the Zone B office of the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC), on Thursday after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and councillor Jasmeet Kaur’s husband Balwinder Singh accused the sewa kendra staff of looting the people by charging Rs 100 for filing papers for registering construction workers. Singh alleged staff members were also not giving any receipts for the amount being charged.

Singh went live on the Facebook inside the sewa kendra and asked the staff to return the amount collected illegally.

“Some residents came to my wife’s office to get her signatures on documents. When I asked them about any fee being charged at the sewa kendra, they replied Rs 100 are being charged, but no receipt is being given. I visited the sewa kendra on Thursday in this regard, but the staff failed to give any satisfactory reply,” said Singh, adding that staff members are looting the public, but the administration is not paying heed to the problem.

Singh said district president of SAD Ranjit Singh Dhillon has apprised deputy commissioner (DC) Pradeep Agrawal about it and sought action against the staff.

The staff of the sewa kendra, however, refuted the allegation and said Rs 50 is the fee fixed for submitting the form. “We could not issue receipts on the spot for the last few days due to some technical reason, but now receipts are being issued to the applicants. The allegation that Rs 100 are being charged is baseless,” said the official.