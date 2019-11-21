SAD leader’s killing a political murder at Randhawa’s behest, says Majithia

cities

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 23:32 IST

Former minister Bikram Singh Majithia on Thursday termed the recent killing of Akali Dal leader Dalbir Singh Dhilwan in Dera Baba Nanak “a political murder” executed under the “minister-gangster-police nexus” to take revenge for a 2004 clash when current jails minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa’s turban had come off.

“Randhawa (then a chief parliamentary secretary) held Dalbir and his father Sant Singh responsible for tossing his turban and threatened the latter that he has already lost two sons and would lose another one,” Majithia told the media, demanding minister’s dismissal.

Dalbir, a former sarpanch and SAD vice-president of Gurdaspur district, was murdered on Tuesday. He was shot 15 times and his legs were chopped off. The Gurdaspur police had booked Dalbir’s neighbour and his two sons for the murder.

“Gurdaspur SSP Opinderjit Ghuman was acting like a Congress spokesman by announcing within 15 minutes of the murder that there was no political motive behind the killing,” he said. Majithia said the district police were not recording the statements of victim’s family members and Dalbir’s son Sandeep has approached the DGP for justice.

Majithia said Harjit Kaur, the mother of gangster Jaggu Bhaganwanpuria, is a panchayat member in Bhaganwanpuria village and she enjoys patronage of the jails minister.

Randhawa denied the allegations saying he has nothing to do with the murder or the gangster. “All his (Majithia’s) allegations are weird and have no basis. Why would I support a gangster,” he asked, adding that Dalbir’s brother Geja, a terrorist, was killed in a police encounter and gangster Bhagwanpuria surrendered before the police at the behest of Akali leader Sucha Singh Langah. The minister said he would give a detailed reply on Friday.

Majithia also said Harjit Kaur was the de facto sarpanch and was even distributing cheques for development. Minister for rural development and panchayats Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa called the allegations as a bundle of lies.