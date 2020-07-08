Sangrur civil surgeon tests positive for Covid-19; Punjab district’s coronavirus count reaches 588

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 14:28 IST

Patiala: The civil surgeon of Sangrur district, Dr Raj Kumar, tested positive for coronavirus infection on Wednesday.

He was admitted to the Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala after he reported Covid-19 symptoms, including fever.

Patiala civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra said Dr Kumar’s samples were collected on Tuesday and found to be positive on Wednesday.

“The required treatment has been initiated,” he added.

As many as 588 cases of coronavirus infection have been reported so far in Sangrur district.

TWO NEW CASES, REST CONTACTS OF PATIENTS

Ten people, including five women, were found suffering from Covid-19 in Ferozepur district on Wednesday.

Ferozepur sub divisional magistrate (SDM) Amit Gupta said two new cases had surfaced, while the rest were primary contacts of coronavirus patients.

He said a retired senior official from the state revenue department is among the infected persons.

The total number of positive cases in the district has now reached 130 out of which 76 patients have been discharged.

Ferozepur district has had three Covid-related deaths.