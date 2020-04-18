e-paper
Sangrur man booked for firing in air during curfew in Punjab

The accused, Jagtar Singh of Sohian Kalan village, allegedly arrived at his in-laws’ place to attend his brother-in-law’s marriage along with his relatives and friends

cities Updated: Apr 18, 2020 21:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Sangrur
Hindustantimes
         

Police booked a man for allegedly firing in air during curfew in Sangrur on Friday. The accused, Jagtar Singh of Sohian Kalan village, allegedly arrived at his in-laws’ place to attend his brother-in-law’s marriage along with his relatives and friends.

But when his father-in-law ‘tried’ to convince him for holding a small function, he allegedly started firing in the air with a revolver. As per the FIR, the accused fled in a Maruti Swift car.

The case was registered under Sections of 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at the city police station.

