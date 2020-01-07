Sarvodaya Nagar‘bandha’ may gettwo new bridges

cities

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 21:33 IST

Lucknow The Public Works Department (PWD) plans to construct two bridges on Sarvodaya Nagar ‘bandha’ and has sent their designs to the state government for approval.

The proposed bridges would be 89 metres long, seven metres wide and would cost Rs 27 crore.

Deputy project manager, PWD, Rohan Kumar said the present bridge connecting to Khurram Nagar, Mahanagar, Dandaiyya Bazaar, Aliganj and Raheem Nagar is too narrow and witnesses traffic jams frequently. That’s why there is a need of two other bridges to connect these areas with each other.

The present bridge was made around 50 years back and since then the number of vehicles on the roads has increased manifold. “There is a need for two bridges on Sarvodaya Nagar ‘bandha’.

The proposed bridges are expected to benefit more than 5 lakh people living in these areas.