Home / Cities / School principal among two held for fake WhatsApp post in Ludhiana

School principal among two held for fake WhatsApp post in Ludhiana

They allegedly forwarded a post stating that 25 Muslim men infected with Covid-19 are forcibly shaking hands with people; 15 booked

cities Updated: Apr 07, 2020 00:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

The Mudian police have arrested two women, including principal of a private school, for spreading rumours through a fake WhatsApp post. The police have also booked 15 others who endorsed the fake information.

The accused have been identified as Kanchan Kumari, 20, of New Sundar Nagar at Mundiya Kalan, Pushpa (principal) of Sundar Nagar, Bunty, Rajnikant and 13 unidentified persons. Kanchan and Pushpa have been arrested.

The case has been lodged on the complaint of Mohammad Hussain of New Ram Nagar, Mundian. The complainant stated that the accused forwarded the information on WhatsApp group that 25 Muslim men infected with coronavirus are barging into the houses in Pritam Vihar and shaking hands with people forcibly.

They have also mentioned that announcement on the same has also been made from a gurdwara loudspeaker, urging people carry sticks with themselves in self defense.

Assistant sub-Inspector Harbhajan Singh, in-charge of police post Mundian, said that a case under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused. The police have found that some residents of New Sundar Nagar, New Ram Nagar areas are spreading the fake news. The police will arrest other accused soon.

