School shut after Class 2 boy bitten by ‘snake’

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 00:16 IST

After a Class 2 student of Delhi Public School (DPS), Nerul, was bitten by a a poisonous animal on Friday, the school had to shut classes for middle and primary students to comb the campus for any poisonous animals. Doctors suspect the boy suffered a snakebite.

The school said it was necessary to carry out a drive for the safety of students.

On Friday, the seven-year-old was bitten by a poisonous animal on the school premises. The student was taken to hospital after he fainted.

Dr Nitin Jagasia, head, emergency medicine, Apollo Hospitals, where the boy was treated, said: “The boy responded to anti-snake venom, which works specifically in case of snake bite. The boy is stable and has been discharged from hospital.”

The school authorities said it might not have been a snake bite.

J Mohanty, principal of DPS Nerul, said the school was sanitised for 80 hours.

“We didn’t find anything during the drive. As a precautionary measure, we had given a holiday to our students. Middle school will open on Wednesday (January 29) and primary section will open on January 30,” said Mohanty.

“We are happy that he received quick treatment. None of the students saw a snake, so we still do not know what it was,” he added.

The school took help from Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to inspect the school’s premises.

Surendra Patil, city engineer, NMMC said, “We have ensured that the campus is safe for all. Students should not

panic.”

Sunil Choudhary, a parent and member of DPS Parents’ Association, said, “This could be the first instance of snake bite, but not the first time a snake was spotted on the campus. It is the lax attitude of the school that despite such instances, they didn’t take preventive measures,” said Choudhary.

He said the school is surrounded by mangroves so additional steps are required to ensure the safety of students.

Another parent requesting anonymity said, “The school had a meeting with the parent-teacher association and they have assured us that there is no need to panic.”

(With inputs from Ankita Bhatkhande)