e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / School-turned-Covid centre in Kalyan to begin operations in 3 days

School-turned-Covid centre in Kalyan to begin operations in 3 days

cities Updated: Jul 24, 2020 00:43 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

The first school in Kalyan to be converted into a dedicated Covid health centre is set to open in next two to three days. Haji Kalsekar English Medium School at Govindwadi, once transformed, will help locals get treatment for Covid-19 on time. Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi on Wednesday took a stock of the centre spread across 1 acre.

Asra foundation, which runs the school, had approached KDMC offering the school premises to help battle Covid-19, following which the decision was taken to convert the school.

An associate of the foundation said, “When curbs were imposed in our area in June due to increasing cases, we decided to offer the school space for treatment and isolation of people living in the locality so that they don’t have to rush to other places in search of beds. Also isolation at homes in Govidwadi and nearby areas is not possible as most of them live in small houses. The school will not reopen anytime soon, so why not use the infrastructure.”

The centre is set to admit patients in the coming two to three days while the work of setting up 110 oxygen beds, 10 intensive care unit beds and 70 normal beds is currently under progress. The centre will have 12 doctors, 20 nurses and 20 ward boys and a physician. The open area of the school will be used as isolation centre, while three floors with seven classrooms each will be used to set up the beds.

A fever clinic and testing facility in the school premises has already been set up and began operation in June.

Suryavanshi said, “Patients from nearby areas can get tested at the centre and also get admitted if required. The work of the centre is almost done. Patients will be admitted there in two-three days. Several doctors and residents have come forward to help the civic body to set up the Covid care centre.”

The centre will be useful for residents of areas like Ghass Bazar, Ansari Chowk, Doodh Naka, Rohidas Wada and Govindwadi in Kalyan (West) which has a population of around 80,000 people and has been recording around 30-40 cases each day, according to KDMC health department.

“Earlier when the civic body initiated surveying these areas in June, residents insisted upon setting up a centre in their locality as they don’t want to go to other quarantines centres. The locals living there came up with the idea of using the school. This will help in early admission and treatment, thus reducing fatality count in the area,” said Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC.

top news
India builds a huge wall to stop Chinese firms from getting govt contracts
India builds a huge wall to stop Chinese firms from getting govt contracts
Prashant Kishor’s year-long Bengal survey behind CM Mamata’s big TMC shake up
Prashant Kishor’s year-long Bengal survey behind CM Mamata’s big TMC shake up
India facilitating visa requests of Afghanistan’s Hindu and Sikh minorities
India facilitating visa requests of Afghanistan’s Hindu and Sikh minorities
14-year-old patient raped in India’s largest Covid-19 facility
14-year-old patient raped in India’s largest Covid-19 facility
17 injured in bomb blast at open-air market in northwest Pakistan
17 injured in bomb blast at open-air market in northwest Pakistan
Laying off staff not a solution: Ratan Tata
Laying off staff not a solution: Ratan Tata
Pakistan has blocked review of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case, says India
Pakistan has blocked review of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case, says India
Covid update: India-Israel creating voice test; PM Modi’s vaccine message
Covid update: India-Israel creating voice test; PM Modi’s vaccine message
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyBihar Covid-19Sachin PilotPM ModiRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In