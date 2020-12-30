Schools yet to take a call on extending break, raise syllabus concerns

cities

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 21:25 IST

Gurugram While the state government on Sunday declared winter vacation for all schools till January 15, several private schools in the city that went for an early vacation are yet to apprise parents about the new schedule. These schools had declared winter vacations in December itself and are yet to take a call on extending the break.

Aparna Erry, principal of DAV Public School in Sector 14, said that the school had plans to reopen on January 9, but will have to change their plan due to the government’s vacation schedule. “We will have to consider the government order, but a decision on the same has not been taken yet. The school was already on leave when the government came out with the official order. We still have time, and will inform the parents once we arrive at a decision,” said Erry.

A holiday was declared earlier this week, on 26th, following which holidays were declared on Monday and Tuesday due to the intense cold. “We are struggling to understand how students will brush up the syllabus. It will be a difficult task to complete and revise the syllabus before the exams start, especially for senior classes,” said Erry.

Nidhi Kapoor, principal of Euro International School, Sector 10, echoed Erry’s views. While the school has declared holidays till January 16, 2020, it plans to open for senior classes from January 8. “Although we have already announced a vacation till 16, we will hopefully be opening the school for classes 9 to 12 from January 8, with the timing from 11pm to 3pm. We have not announced it as yet, but will inform the parents soon. The syllabus is pending and board exams are starting earlier this time, from February itself,” said Kapoor.

Surabhi Joshi, vice-principal, Manav Rachna International, Sector 46, said that the school had declared vacations before the government order. “The school office will reopen on January 6 and we will be able to take a decision only then. However, if it’s a government ruling, we will most probably abide by it,” said Joshi.

A spokesperson for Heritage Xperiential Learning School said that the school was supposed to reopen on January 13, but will likely be extended.

District elementary education officer Premlata Yadav said that all schools are expected to abide by the government order. “The vacation order applies to all. Schools cannot hold classes during the vacation without permission from the department,” she said.