SDMC declares IGNOU first ‘single-use plastic-free’ university in Delhi

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 21:28 IST

New Delhi: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Monday declared Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) in Maidan Garhi as the first ‘single-use plastic-free’ educational institute in the city.

IGNOU has signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SDMC to keep plastic items such as polythene bags less than 55 microns, thermocol plates and cups, plastic spoons and straws away from the campus.

The MoU was signed by IGNOU’s vice-chancellor Professor Nageshwar Rao and SDMC’s Standing Committee Chairperson Bhupinder Gupta.

At least 150 resident PhD students, faculty and lower staff were made to take a pledge “not to use single-use plastic themselves and discourage others.” The programme was broadcast to IGNOU’s 67 regional centres in areas such as Patna, Mumbai, Kolkata, Guwahati, etc., through its channel Gyan Darshan.

The deputy commissioner (South Zone), SDMC, Vishwendra Singh, said, “We explained to everyone the environmental and health hazards of single-use plastic. We told the students how these non-biodegradable items are clogging our drains, rivers and oceans, and when burnt in landfills, release carcinogenic gases.”

The local area councillor, Tulsi Joshi, was present on the occasion.

A professor in Life Sciences at IGNOU, Neera Kapoor, said, “The students performed a nukkad-natak (street theatre) on the issue and a company called the ‘Swayam Swachatta Initiative Limited’ taught us waste segregation and distributed cloth bags. We are glad we took this initiative.”

The SDMC on Monday said it had declared 47 markets as ‘single-use plastic free,’. At least 10 RWAs will join the list.

In north Delhi, Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce (SGGSCC) under Delhi University held a programme on Monday where the students took the responsibility to keep the road facing their college ‘free of single-use plastic.’

North Delhi Municipal Corporation commissioner Varsha Joshi and deputy commissioner Ira Singhal were present on the occasion.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 21:28 IST