e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 31, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / SDMC sanitation staffer dies of Covid-19

SDMC sanitation staffer dies of Covid-19

cities Updated: May 31, 2020 23:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: A sanitation employee of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), who was deployed in Badarpur, has died of Covid-19, a SDMC official said on Sunday.

Officials said the deceased employee had been suffering from diabetes and kidney ailments and was also tested Covid-19 positive.

“The sanitation employee was 53-years-old and diabetic, and was admitted to LNJP hospital for dialysis. He was cremated today (Sunday) at Nigambodh Ghat but hospital authorities said he died two or three days ago. The SDMC will extend all possible help for the family of the deceased sanitation employee,” a SDMC spokesperson said.

However, municipality officials were not immediately able to provide further details of the circumstances of the death.

This is the second case of death of a sanitation employee due to Covid-19 in SDMC. As of Sunday evening, nine employees of the three municipal corporations in Delhi have died of the contagious disease.

top news
India expels 2 Pak officials for involvement in spying, to leave country in 24 hrs
India expels 2 Pak officials for involvement in spying, to leave country in 24 hrs
SpaceX capsule delivers two NASA astronauts to International Space Station
SpaceX capsule delivers two NASA astronauts to International Space Station
Covid-19: India now seventh worst-hit country in the world
Covid-19: India now seventh worst-hit country in the world
Unlock 1: States allow shops, markets, offices to open with full capacity
Unlock 1: States allow shops, markets, offices to open with full capacity
Mission Begin Again: What’s allowed, what’s not in Maharashtra
Mission Begin Again: What’s allowed, what’s not in Maharashtra
Protests over George Floyd’s death spread across US
Protests over George Floyd’s death spread across US
Uttarakhand CM in self-quarantine after attending meeting with Covid-19 positive minister
Uttarakhand CM in self-quarantine after attending meeting with Covid-19 positive minister
Covid update: Delhi death data row; Modi-Morrison’s samosa chat; Pak violence
Covid update: Delhi death data row; Modi-Morrison’s samosa chat; Pak violence
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyPM ModiCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Lockdown 5.0Rishi KapoorPunjab Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In