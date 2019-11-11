SDMC seeks funds from Centre to repair internal roads

cities

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 19:50 IST

New Delhi: To control dust on broken or unpaved roads within colonies, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has sought the Central government’s help to revamp the internal roads in all its four zones – central, south west and Najafgarh.

The SDMC has sent a proposal to the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs to release ₹6 crore under the urban development fund (UDF) for paving and fixing about 24,000 square metres of internal roads.

Gyanesh Bharti, commissioner, SDMC, said paving and greening of internal roads are important from the perspective of air pollution. He said unpaved or broken roads, even if they are located in a small neighbourhood, contribute to air pollution as dust from such roads worsens the pollution.

“The plan is to pave and repair internal roads so that dust can be controlled. But funds are the main problem. So from the urban development fund, we have asked for an allocation and around 12km of internal roads will be repaired,” he said.

A senior SDMC official said under the plan, greenery of as many as 163 parks under the jurisdiction of the civic body would also be improved.

He said last year, the south civic body had paved over 31km of road length and laid interlocking tiles with the help of money allocated under UDF.

The SDMC also issued 191 fines to the tune of ₹22 lakh in all four zones on Monday for air pollution norms violations. It also removed 2,127 metric tonnes construction and demolition (C&D) waste.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation removed 438.34 metric tonnes of C&D waste and 722.60 metric tonnes garbage from roads on Monday. The corporation also repaired 186.7 square metres of potholes on various roads in north Delhi.