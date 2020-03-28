e-paper
Second sample of Panipat woman admitted at PGIMS tests negative

Second sample of Panipat woman admitted at PGIMS tests negative

She will be discharged if her third sample comes negative

cities Updated: Mar 28, 2020 21:16 IST
Sunil Rahar
Sunil Rahar
Hindustan Times/Rohtak
Hindustantimes
         

Five days after a 30-year-old Panipat woman tested positive for coronavirus, her second sample tested negative on Saturday.

Nodal officer for Covid-19 at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences Dr Dhruva Chaudhary said the woman tested negative in her second report.

“The 30-year-old woman’s blood and throat swab samples were first taken on Sunday and her report tested positive on Monday. We again took her samples on Friday, and they tested negative today. She will be declared cured, if she tested negative in her third sample. We are still treating her and she has been kept in isolation,” he said.

The woman was infected after she came in contact with a 21-year-old Panipat youth, who returned from England on March 15 and tested positive for Coronavirus on March 18.

“ The infected woman was working at a rice factory in Panipat, which was owned by the father of the 21-year-old’s father,” said a doctor, pleading anonymity.

However, the woman’s children – a son and daughter– and her brother tested negative. The woman’s in-laws’ village Naultha in Panipat has been completely sealed and a police party was deployed there after she tested positive.

A PGIMS spokesperson said they had collected 49 samples on Saturday, all of which tested negative. “Two patients are still in the isolation ward- a Panipat-based woman and a suspected male patient, whose report is awaited,” he said.

