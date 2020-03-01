e-paper
Senior citizen, son survive early morning Budhwar peth wada collapse

Senior citizen, son survive early morning Budhwar peth wada collapse

cities Updated: Mar 01, 2020 21:34 IST
HT Correspondent
PUNE A 70-year-old woman is among two injured, after an old wada in Budhwar peth collapsed on Sunday morning.

The two injured have been identified as Gangubai Kalyani, 70, and her son Vinayak Kalyani, 48, residents of the house.

The walls collapsed at 7:15am, while the two were asleep.

The house was a part of the Sangaliya wada structure which is believed to be a pre-British era construction. The fire brigade was called for to rescue the duo.

“The woman was unable to speak. She already had bandages on her legs suggesting that she was having issues walking as it is. The two were on the first floor and the second and third floor - about 75% of it - had collapsed on top of them. We put up a ladder and created a passage using wooden planks and reached her from top of the heap of debris. We tried to take the stretcher to her but the space was so narrow that it was impossible to take the stretcher inside. So we asked for blankets from neighbours, created a cradle-type structure and brought her down. The entire process took a team of six people and about 20 minutes,” said fire brigade officer Pradeep Sriram Khedekar, in-charge of the Central Fire Station, Pune.

The two were taken to Sassoon General Hospital, according to fire brigade officials. The officials cleared the debris and found that the construction was mostly of stones, tin sheets, bricks and wood. Most of the residents had already evacuated the structure. The incident was recorded at Faraskhana police station.

