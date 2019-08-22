Sept 1 last date to apply for Bar exam, but MU yet to give mark sheets

cities

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 00:12 IST

Around 500 Bachelor of Law (LLB) students risk losing six months in their academic and professional career due to the Mumbai Uiversity’s (MU) delay in releasing the mark sheets of re-evaluation for their fifth-semester exams.

Third-year law students, who have cleared the sixth and last semester, are awaiting the mark sheets of re-evaluation of the repeat fifth-semester examination exams, which were held in April. Students are afraid that they may not be able to take the All India Bar Examination (AIBE), the qualifying exam to practice law, as the deadline to apply for the test is September 1.

“While the re-evaluation results were declared earlier this month, MU is yet to issue the mark sheets. The students can’t complete the online application process without scorecards,” said Mahesh Samant, state general secretary, Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS).

AIBE, held by Bar Council of India (BCI), assess law graduates’ analytical abilities and understanding the basic knowledge of the law. After passing the examination the candidate is awarded ‘certificate of practice’ by the BCI.

MU said that it has declared the results within the stipulated time. “Students may contact Exam House in the university’s Kalina campus for re-evaluation mark sheets,” said Ashutosh Rathod, PRO, MU exam section.

Sachin Bansode, state coordinator for Chhatra Bharti said that the university’s law results are often delayed. “We receive so many calls from law students complaining about their results. The university should ensure that results are declared in time and mark sheets are promptly distributed,” he said.

Earlier, many law and teaching aspirants were unable to complete the application process for their respective courses as they did not have MU graduation score cards. However, they were relieved after the state common entrance test (CET) cell allowed them to submit the university records copy or the gazetted copy of the results instead of actual marksheets.

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 00:12 IST