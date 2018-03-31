SGPC terminates 500 employees recruited during Badungar’s tenure

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Saturday terminated the services of more than 500 employees recruited during the tenure of former president Kirpal Singh Badungar.

SGPC spokesperson and additional secretary Diljit Singh Bedi confirmed the development. The apex gurdwara body has issued termination letters to the employees and has also stopped marking their attendance.

In his second term, Badungar remained the SGPC president from November 5, 2016, to November 29, 2017. After Gobind Singh Longowal took over the reins of the apex gurdwara body, a four-member sub-committee comprising SGPC senior vice-president Raghujit Singh Virk, junior vice-president Harpal Singh Jalla, executive member Sajjan Singh Bajjuman and member Baldev Singh was constituted to probe the recruitments done during Badungar’s tenure.

In its report, the sub-committee observed that the employees were recruited in violation of rules. The SGPC executive committee approved the probe report on March 8 and called for further action.