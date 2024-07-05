Shimla Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for July 5, 2024
Jul 05, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Shimla on July 5, 2024 here.
The temperature in Shimla today, on July 5, 2024, is 21.48 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.26 °C and 21.48 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 73% and the wind speed is 73 km/h. The sun rose at 05:22 AM and will set at 07:28 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, July 6, 2024, Shimla is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.43 °C and 21.29 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 73%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Shimla today stands at 52.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Shimla for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 5, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 6, 2024
|20.98 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 7, 2024
|15.89 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 8, 2024
|21.72 °C
|Light rain
|July 9, 2024
|21.92 °C
|Light rain
|July 10, 2024
|23.32 °C
|Light rain
|July 11, 2024
|20.6 °C
|Light rain
|July 12, 2024
|22.88 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.42 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|32.02 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|33.38 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|27.85 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|28.94 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|29.19 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|34.66 °C
|Moderate rain
