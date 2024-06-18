Shimla Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.53 °C, check weather forecast for June 18, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 19, 2024 30.87 °C Moderate rain June 20, 2024 27.54 °C Broken clouds June 21, 2024 28.6 °C Overcast clouds June 22, 2024 30.07 °C Sky is clear June 23, 2024 30.13 °C Broken clouds June 24, 2024 31.52 °C Light rain June 25, 2024 31.26 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.17 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 36.37 °C Light rain Chennai 32.3 °C Heavy intensity rain Bengaluru 28.32 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 31.46 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.67 °C Moderate rain Delhi 41.87 °C Light rain

The temperature in Shimla today, on June 18, 2024, is 29.97 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.53 °C and 33.49 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 05:17 AM and will set at 07:27 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, Shimla is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.44 °C and 32.46 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Shimla today stands at 121.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Shimla for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 18, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.