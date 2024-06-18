Shimla Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.53 °C, check weather forecast for June 18, 2024
Jun 18, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Shimla on June 18, 2024 here.
The temperature in Shimla today, on June 18, 2024, is 29.97 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.53 °C and 33.49 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 05:17 AM and will set at 07:27 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, Shimla is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.44 °C and 32.46 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Shimla today stands at 121.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Shimla for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 18, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 19, 2024
|30.87 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 20, 2024
|27.54 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 21, 2024
|28.6 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 22, 2024
|30.07 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 23, 2024
|30.13 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 24, 2024
|31.52 °C
|Light rain
|June 25, 2024
|31.26 °C
|Sky is clear
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.17 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|36.37 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|32.3 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Bengaluru
|28.32 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|31.46 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.67 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|41.87 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
