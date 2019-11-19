Shivpal extends olive branch to SP, says Akhilesh will be CM in 2022

cities

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 18:14 IST

ETAWAH Extending an olive branch to his nephew and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, PSP-L president Shivpal Yadav on Tuesday said if the family came together on SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s birthday, it would be the biggest gift for him. Mulayam will turn 80 on November 22.

Speaking to reporters in Saifai (Etawah), Shivpal said he was ready to join hands with Akhilesh. “I have always favoured unity and if Samajwadi Party and PSP-L come together, we can form the next government in Uttar Pradesh. I want to clarify that I am not a candidate for the chief minister’s post. My priority is to ensure the victory of Samajwadi ideology because that is what I have imbibed in my training under Netaji (Mulayam).”

Shivpal, who had broken away from Samajwadi Party and formed his Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) last year, said an alliance with his former party was a priority. He said if this happens, Akhilesh Yadav would be the chief minister in 2022.

“I want an alliance with Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh will be the chief minister and will form the government,” he said.

“We have worked with Netaji for a long time and have a similar ideology; Bhateeja (Akhilesh) needs to understand this that if SP and PSP come together, SP will make the government,” he said and put a rider that in case the alliance with SP did not materialize, he may enter into an alliance with an outfit that gives him respect.

Shivpal’s move comes a day after Akhilesh stopped in Saifai to see his supporters on way back from Mainpuri. In his short stay, the SP chief assured the workers his party would make the next government in 2022.

However, But the two leaders, despite being in Saifai, did not see each other.

Meanwhile, SP and PSP-L cadres continued to make arrangements for Mulayam birthday, separately. The PSP-L has invited all family members for a wrestling competition it is organising to mark the occasion.

Differences between Akhilesh and Shivpal, younger brother of Mulayam, had surfaced ahead of 2017 assembly election. And last year Shivpal formed his own political party on the grounds that he was not respected in the SP.

Shivpal fielded PSP-L candidates during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He, himself, contested from Firozabad seat against Akshay Yadav, son of his cousin Ramgopal Yadav, whom he believes was instrumental in driving a wedge between him and Akhilesh. The seat was, however, won by the BJP candidate.

The SP in September last had moved for Shivpal’s disqualification as member of legislative assembly as he had contested and won from Jaswant Nagar on SP ticket. But the party did not pursue it further and SP leaders maintained that the party could think of withdrawing the petition if Shivpal agrees to merge his PSP-L.