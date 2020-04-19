Shop owner arrested for black marketing santisers, gloves in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 19:17 IST

The owner of surgical instrument shop, Standard Surgical, was arrested for black-marketing sanitisers, gloves and infrared thermometer amid the coronavirus outbreak on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Damandeep Singh of South City.

Inspector Amarjit Singh, station house officer of Division number 6 police station, said that they had received information that the accused was hoarding medical products at cheap rates and was further selling them at higher prices.

“The accused was on his way to Pahwa Hospital to deliver infrared thermometer, sanitisers and gloves in his car, when he was stopped at a check point at Pahwa crossing. The team recovered the medical products and the accused was arrested for black marketing these products,” he said.

He said, “The accused was selling thermometer for ₹14,000, while its actual price is only ₹800. Similarly, he was selling masks, gloves, sanitisers at high prices. He has been sent to judicial custody in Barnala jail”

The inspector added that the car used by the accused was also seized.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the India Penal Code (IPC); 7 of The Essential Commodities Act; and 53 of Disaster Management Act was registered at Division number 6 police station.

Apart from this, 12 other residents were arrested for violating the curfew. Some of them were roaming on the roads without any permission while some were arrested for making on-counter sales from their shops. They were booked under Section 188 of the IPC at different police stations.