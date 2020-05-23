e-paper
‘Shops can also open on Sunday’: Ludhiana DC rubbishes social media rumours

Says anyone can open their shops and businesses from 7am to 6pm, while only malls and shopping complexes cannot open

cities Updated: May 23, 2020 23:09 IST
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The deputy commissioner said shops and businesses have to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the Punjab government and the health department.(HT Photo for representation)
         

Rejecting the rumours on social media claiming that shops and markets cannot open on Sundays, Ludhiana deputy commissioner Pradeep Kumar Agrawal clarified that as per the orders of the Punjab government, anyone can open their shops and businesses from 7am to 6pm, while only malls and shopping complexes cannot open.

He said these shops and businesses have to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the Punjab government and the health department. Agrawal urged the residents to not fall prey to rumours on social media. He said the curfew will remain in force from 7pm to 7am.

He also appealed to the residents to stay indoors to keep themselves and everyone around safe from the coronavirus.

He also said that 11 trains carrying 1,600 migrants each left for different states from the Ludhiana railway station on Saturday.

