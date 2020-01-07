e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 07, 2020
Home / Cities / Shortage of beds: Mother and Child Hospital in Ludhiana discharging women just 48 hours after delivery

Shortage of beds: Mother and Child Hospital in Ludhiana discharging women just 48 hours after delivery

Ideally, women have to be kept under observation for 72 hours after delivery to monitor any post-partum complications.

cities Updated: Jan 07, 2020 22:46 IST
Harvinder Kaur
Harvinder Kaur
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
(HT PHOTO)
         

Shortage of beds is taking a toll on the Mother and Child Hospital in Ludhiana, which is forced to discharge women just 48 hours after delivery against the stipulated time of 72 hours. The matter came to light during last month’s district maternal health review meeting when the death of a new mother, Shivani, was discussed.

It had come to fore that the woman was discharged just 48 hours after delivery, following which her health had deteriorated and had ultimately led to her death. Ideally, a patient must be kept under observation for 72 hours to monitor any post-partum complications.

Terming this as a gross violations of rules, the civil surgeon’s office has taken stock of the discrepancy and sought a reply from the senior medical officer (SMO) in this regard.

“We had sent a letter to the SMO, Ludhiana civil hospital, on December 26 and asked them to submit a reply on the matter,” said civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Kumar Bagga.

The Mother and Child Hospital of Ludhiana, with a 100-bed capacity, was inaugurated by health minister Surjit Kumar Jyani in 2014, and receives 800 to 900 delivery cases a month.

Currently, the unit has only three paediatricians against eight sanctioned posts. One of the three paediatricians is currently on a sanctioned maternity leave.

Last month, state health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, during a visit, had asked the hospital to submit a proposal of increasing the capacity of the Mother and Child Hospital from 100 to 200.

tags
top news
In a first, govt to organise visits to Kashmir for EU, ASEAN foreign envoys
In a first, govt to organise visits to Kashmir for EU, ASEAN foreign envoys
Deepika Padukone’s surprise appearance at JNU protest triggers boycott calls
Deepika Padukone’s surprise appearance at JNU protest triggers boycott calls
Devendra Fadnavis, Raj Thackeray meet in Mumbai amid tie-up speculation
Devendra Fadnavis, Raj Thackeray meet in Mumbai amid tie-up speculation
Centre preps for Bharat Bandh tomorrow with a stern warning to employees
Centre preps for Bharat Bandh tomorrow with a stern warning to employees
Kohli copies Harbhajan’s bowling action to perfection in Indore - Watch
Kohli copies Harbhajan’s bowling action to perfection in Indore - Watch
Odisha to begin 45-day exercise to update NPR from mid-April
Odisha to begin 45-day exercise to update NPR from mid-April
Tesla opens Chinese plant as era of real competition begins
Tesla opens Chinese plant as era of real competition begins
Iran tags all US forces as ‘terrorists’ over military commander’s killing
Iran tags all US forces as ‘terrorists’ over military commander’s killing
trending topics
JNU violenceDelhi gang rapeJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Periyar University Result 2019Reliance Jio FiberCall of DutyIndia vs Sri Lanka Live Score

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities