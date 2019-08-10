Sick man found dead by rescue team in Sangli village

pune

A defence rescue team was shocked to find a dead person on Saturday morning when they reached village Haripur in Sangli district which had remained inaccessible due to the floods.

“There is a locality called Haripur where we reached this morning. We found a dead body inside. He was already sick and had to suffer five days of flood conditions. The water current in that area is still very high. As the water levels go down, the current is getting stronger,” said Major Gaurav Sharma who is heading the rescue operations on ground.

Multiple calls from people stranded in Haripur brought the attention of the tri-force rescue teams to the area. The Sangli police as well as the Natural Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were undertaking rescue missions in the area.

The rescue teams had reached Sangalwadi village on Friday after a team of officials swam through flood waters and made access points.

However, relief reached Haripur a day after Major Sharma’s phone number was circulated among the residents as an emergency contact. “I got multiple calls from Haripur and that is how we checked this morning and found multiple people there,” said Major Sharma.

While Sangalwadi had low-lying and slum area, Hirapur has bigger houses with compound walls around it.

While an exact number of stranded people could not ascertained, the officials suspect 5,000-6,000 people to have been stranded in Haripur.

“First we have provided relief and started bringing women patients from Haripur,” said Major Sharma.

Over 1800 people who were rescued from Sangalwadi were part of around 4,500 people rescued on Friday. Since their operations commenced, the defence rescue teams had pulled out 9,000 people from Sangli district.

