Signal School students’ learning enthusiasm doubles with new robotics laboratory

cities

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 00:46 IST

Over the years, Signal School, which started in one container below Teen Hath Naka flyover, has expanded to five containers.

On National Science day on Friday, the school inaugurated a robotics laboratory in a new container. The 46 students studying here are excited to learn something new.

Four years ago, Thane Municipal Corporation and Samarth Bharat Vyaspeth started the Signal School below the Teen Haath Naka flyover. This was an initiative to educate children begging on the streets.

Bhatu Sawant, CEO, Samarth Bharat Vyaspeeth that runs the Signal School, said, “The lab is for all students from Class 1 to 10 studying in Signal School. Every few years, we ensure to grow a little more. Students are also increasing and our first batch is in college now. We also have two students who now go to Saraswati School in Naupada. We are growing and the robotics laboratory is one such initiative to expand.”

Students sat in new container trying to make various items such as vehicles.

“There are many interesting projects and experiments in this room which I want to explore. We have a robot made of waste products. It was fun to collect cardboard boxes and discarded cups and glasses to make the robot,” said Geeta Pawar, a student of Class 4.

Purushottam Panchpande, director of Children Tech Centre, which helped the school set up the Robotics Laboratory, said they had been training students at Signal School for the past one month.

“They are curious to learn and this motivates us to provide them with such opportunities to learn and help them broaden their minds,” he said.

Atul Pawar, student of Class 9, loves science and enjoys the various experiments. He was busy mixing different acids to create something unique in the science laboratory. “Recently, I and my classmate Kiran prepared a project which shows how through sustainable means we can convert salty sea water to potable water. We presented this at a science competition in Dombivli and bagged an award as well as chance to go to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in April,” said Pawar.