Sikhs in Madhya Pradesh can now visit Kartarpur Sahib under govt scheme

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 12:18 IST

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday included Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur, in Pakistan in its Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Scheme that sponsors a pilgrimage for people of the state.

Started by the then BJP government in 2012, the scheme facilitates residents above the age of 60 years to go on a pilgrimage to religious places of their choice. The expenses of the pilgrimage are borne by the state government.

On November 9, India and Pakistan inaugurated the Kartarpur Corridor to facilitate visa-free access of Indian pilgrims to Kartarpur Sahib situated 4km across the border.