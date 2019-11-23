Singer Elly Mangat gets interim bail in celebratory firing case

cities

The court of district and sessions judge, Gurbir Singh, granted interim bail to Punjabi singer Elly Mangat, aka Harkirat Singh Mangat, in a case of celebratory firing with a rifle of his friend, Bhupinder Singh Virk at his birthday party in Dharaur village, Sahnewal, on November 19. The court has also ordered the singer to join police investigation and issued a notice to Punjab for November 27.

The gun belonged to Virk’s father, Gurbant Singh. Gurbant was arrested on Wednesday (November 20); with an FIR registered against Virk.

A video clip in which Mangat can be purportedly seen firing four times in the air (twice with a pistol and twice with 12 bore double-barrel rifle), went viral on social media.

GPS Ghuman, counsel for Mangat and Virk, said the court had granted interim bail to both after they moved plea for anticipatory bail. “We argued in court that police had filed the FIR on the basis of a fake video and that no such incident happened during Bhupinder’s birthday party of November 19,” he said, adding that the case had been registered without verifying the contents of the video.

He also claimed that the fake video was part of a song, ‘Legal Action’ that the singer had sung, adding that this portion was eventually not included in the song. Later, however, this portion was leaked out and the video made viral on the internet.