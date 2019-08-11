Six arrested at police recruitment exam in Kangra

cities

Kangra police on Sunday arrested six youth posing as aspirants for the Himachal Pradesh police constable recruitment exam. They were arrested from the exam centre at Paraur near Palampur.

Kangra superintendent of police (SP) Vimukt Ranjan said that among the youth, who were arrested for attempting to take the exams in proxy, some were found to be in possession of high-tech devices for the purpose of cheating in the test.

“Cops bust the ring during frisking before the exam,” said Ranjan. Those arrested are—Anurag (21) from Rohtak, Mandeep (26) from Kurukshetra, Subhash (27) from Jind and Kuldeep (28) of Kalayat, Harayana; Prashant alias Naveen Kumar (20), and Raghubir Singh (27) from Hathras, UP; and Rustam Ali (21) from Jawali area of Kangra district.

“The alleged that their mastermind Vikram from Jawali is absconding. Police raided his house and recovered currency amounting to lakhs of rupees from his residence,” said Ranjan. The SP said it appeared he had charged a fat sum from aspirants for whom he provided a proxy. Raids are being conducted across the district to bust the network, he added.

The state police had conducted a written exam for recruitment of constables. More than 39,000 candidates appeared in the exam for 1,063 posts.

