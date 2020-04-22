Six-month-old girl from Punjab’s Phagwara with congenital heart defect tests positive for Covid-19

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 16:43 IST

Jalandhar/Chandigarh: A six-month-old girl with a congenital heart defect, who was referred from Phagwara town of Kapurthala district to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

PGIMER spokesperson Dr Ashok Kumar said that the infant was admitted on April 9 for corrective surgery. “The test for the coronavirus disease was conducted as per the institute’s protocol before conducting any surgery. Surprisingly, she tested positive. The source of the infection is not yet known,” Dr Kumar said.

He said that the contact tracing of medics who attended to the patient in the past 13 days is being done. They will all be tested and have been quarantined.

With this, a total of three cases of novel coronavirus have been reported from Kapurthala district, including a youngster from Kot Karaar Khan village who has been cured of the infection.

Kapurthala civil surgeon Dr Jasmit Kaur Bawa said that the baby was admitted at civil hospital, Phagwara, with a heart problem and was referred to a private hospital in Ludhiana that further sent her to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where she tested positive.

Doaba region of Punjab has reported 82 cases of Covid-19 so far, including two deaths. Jalandhar reported 53 coronavirus cases, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar 19 cases, seven in Hoshiarpur and three in Kapurthala.