Six motorbikes stolen from PCMC in two days

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 20:02 IST

Pune: Six two-wheelers were reported stolen in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Wednesday and Thursday. According to the Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate, the thefts took place in Chakan, Wakad, Hinjewadi, Nigdi and Sangvi. Two vehicles were picked up from Sangvi, while one each was picked up from other areas. According to the police, the vehicles were parked on the roadside by the owners.

The six two-wheelers stolen have been valued at Rs 1.55 lakh. The police are looking out for suspects from gangs who routinely carry out two-wheeler thefts in the area. According to the police officials, the same set of suspects could be responsible for the series of incidents.

