Slum-dweller booked for raping 14-year-old in Ludhiana shanty

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 23:29 IST

A slum-dweller has been booked for raping the 14-year-old daughter of a neighbour in the shanties near Shiv Mandir here, the police said on Saturday.

At the time of the incident, the girl was alone at her home. The division number 4 police have lodged an FIR against the accused, identified as Dinesh, 30, who is married and a father to two children.

In her complaint to the police, the mother of the victim said that when she and her husband came back from work, their daughter told her that Dinesh had barged into their shanty and raped her. The accused had also threatened her to keep mum.

Sub-inspector (SI) Manju, who is investigating the case, said as per the girl, the accused had been raping her for the last few months. When her parents came to know about the incident, they talked to the accused who denied the allegations. Thereafter, the family approached the police.

The SI added that the police have launched a manhunt to arrest the accused.

A case was registered under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused.