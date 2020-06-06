e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 06, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Slum-dweller booked for raping 14-year-old in Ludhiana shanty

Slum-dweller booked for raping 14-year-old in Ludhiana shanty

The accused is married and a father to two children.

cities Updated: Jun 06, 2020 23:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
In her complaint to the police, the mother of the victim said that when she and her husband came back from work, their daughter told her that the accused had barged into their shanty and raped her.
In her complaint to the police, the mother of the victim said that when she and her husband came back from work, their daughter told her that the accused had barged into their shanty and raped her.(HT WEB)
         

A slum-dweller has been booked for raping the 14-year-old daughter of a neighbour in the shanties near Shiv Mandir here, the police said on Saturday.

At the time of the incident, the girl was alone at her home. The division number 4 police have lodged an FIR against the accused, identified as Dinesh, 30, who is married and a father to two children.

In her complaint to the police, the mother of the victim said that when she and her husband came back from work, their daughter told her that Dinesh had barged into their shanty and raped her. The accused had also threatened her to keep mum.

Sub-inspector (SI) Manju, who is investigating the case, said as per the girl, the accused had been raping her for the last few months. When her parents came to know about the incident, they talked to the accused who denied the allegations. Thereafter, the family approached the police.

The SI added that the police have launched a manhunt to arrest the accused.

A case was registered under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused.

top news
Maharashtra banks on Remdesivir drug to fight Covid-19, will buy 10K vials
Maharashtra banks on Remdesivir drug to fight Covid-19, will buy 10K vials
As Covid-19 cases soar in capital, Delhi govt reads riot act to hospitals
As Covid-19 cases soar in capital, Delhi govt reads riot act to hospitals
With 108 new Covid-19 cases, Kerala sees spike amid large influx of expatriates
With 108 new Covid-19 cases, Kerala sees spike amid large influx of expatriates
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
Khwaja Yunus murder case: Accused cop Sachin Vaze, 3 constables reinstated in Mumbai police
Khwaja Yunus murder case: Accused cop Sachin Vaze, 3 constables reinstated in Mumbai police
In Kejriwal’s defence of new testing norms, a warning about system collapse
In Kejriwal’s defence of new testing norms, a warning about system collapse
With 370 fresh cases, Uttar Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally crosses 10K-mark
With 370 fresh cases, Uttar Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally crosses 10K-mark
Dwayne Johnson calls for justice amid protests in US over George Floyd’s death
Dwayne Johnson calls for justice amid protests in US over George Floyd’s death
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In