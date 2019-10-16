Smog cuts short first air show over Kapurthala Sainik School

cities

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 01:08 IST

Low visibility due to air pollution cut short the first-ever aerobatics show performed by Surya Kiran aerobatics team of the Air Force over Sainik School, Kapurthala.

The show started at 12pm, an hour late than its scheduled time, and concluded within five minutes due to heavy smog. The air show was performed by the IAF officials led by group Captain Prashant Grover.

The team comprised nine highly proficient pilots, including Wing Commander Gurpreet Singh Dhillon and Squadron Leader Navjot Singh, both alumni of Sainik School, who flown over the school only once and went back to Pathankot airbase.

Thousands of students from 25 different schools of Kapurthala were present to witness the first air show of its kind.

A pollution control board officer said that the show was affected due to smog and the primary reason behind it was stubble burning. As per the information, around 51 cases of stubble burning have been detected in Kapurthala and Jalandhar districts.

“Air pollution and stubble burning cases might rise in coming days as most of the farmers in Kapurthala and Jalandhar are yet to harvest their crop. On Tuesday, air quality index (AQI) was reported 100 in Jalandhar which is considered satisfactory,” said environmental engineer Arun Kakkar.

Amanjot Singh, a student of Class 8, said that it was his first show but it ended in just a few minutes. “We waited for two hours, but the show ended in just five minutes due to bad weather. It was disappointing.”

Col Vikas Mohan, principal, Sainik School, Kapurthala, said the event was aimed at motivating students to join the defence forces.

He said Gurpreet had passed out from Sainik School in 2000 and was commissioned in the National Defence Academy (NDA) in 2004 while Sqd Ldr Navjot Singh got commissioned in 2010.

“Surya Kiran aerobatics team is ambassador of the Air Force. The team was 52nd squadron of the IAF and is the youngest fighter squadron. Surya Kiran has been centre of attraction and hallmark of skill, valour and zeal inherent in the IAF, Col Vikas said.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 01:08 IST