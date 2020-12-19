e-paper
Sohi Banquets owner held in cheating case in Mohali

Sohi Banquets owner held in cheating case in Mohali

Accused of selling a piece of land in Rajpura in 2017 by showing fake ownership papers

cities Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 00:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The owner of Sohi Banquets, Zirakpur, was arrested on Friday for an alleged land fraud.

Identified as Sehbaz Sohi, he was produced in a local court, which sent him to one-day police remand. Two other suspects, Nachater Singh and Jatinder Singh, are still at large. The three were together running a company, Platinum Smart Buildcon Private Limited.

The Zirakpur police had booked them on July 5 last year on the complainant of one Kamaljeet Singh. He alleged they had sold him a piece of land in Rajpura in 2017 by showing fake ownership papers. After taking ₹3.5 crore from him, they allegedly returned the amount through some cheques, but they bounced.

A case of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy was registered against them. Station house officer, Zirakpur, Rajpal Singh Gill said: “The arrest was made after warrants were issued from court.”

