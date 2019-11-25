SoL’s first semester exams to be held in May-June with second sem test

cities

Acting on a Delhi High Court order, Delhi University’s School of Open Learning (SOL) will conduct the first semester examinations along with the second semester examination in May-June next year, the administration said on Monday. The examination was scheduled to be held in November-December this year.

The notification came after the Delhi High Court on November 21—which was hearing a plea by students who wanted the semester system to be implemented from next year—instructed the administration to postpone the examination. SOL has also formed a committee to address the grievances of students.

Since August, students have been protesting against the “hasty implementation” of the Choice-Based Credit System in SOL. The university had asked SOL to switch from the annual to semester mode in August. The decision was taken to ensure parity with regular DU colleges that adopted CBCS in 2015.

“We welcome the court order. Though we were a little worried because of the lack of communication from the administration following the court order, Monday’s notification brings relief for many,” said Harish Gautam, a third-year student at SOL, and a member of Krantikari Yuva sangathan (KYS), which had campaigned extensively against the implementation of CBCS.

Students had alleged the decision has led to “mismanagement and chaos” since the administration did not finalise the syllabus, self-learning material and put in place proper infrastructure before deciding to implement the semester system.

“Our main demand was that the administration should implement the semester mode from next year so that they are better prepared. As per the court’s orders, the administration has constituted a review committee, which would look at our syllabus and fix the errors accordingly,” he said.

A senior official of SOL said the move might cause problems for students who now have to give all papers in May. “We will follow the court’s directions but students have been reaching out to us, saying they were preparing for the examination in November but are now upset that it has been postponed.”