‘Some take out frustration and anger of being confined on us’

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 18:14 IST

On The Frontline: Shyam Mane, PMC’s surveillance Inspector

Shyam Mane, malaria surveillance inspector, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been working with the civic body’s health department for the past 32 years. He is among those from the city that are on the frontline in the war against Covid-19. He talks about his work and how the PMC is working to sanitise the city.

What exactly is your role in this crisis?

I work with the insect control department, which follows the National vector-borne disease control programme guidelines. Under this we use sodium hypochlorite and undertake environmental cleaning / decontamination of quarantine facilities such as rooms, offices, and staircases where persons with potential exposure to the Sars-Cov-2 virus stay. We are spraying it on the walls, staircases and floors, where Covid-19 positive patients have been found. We get a list of suspicious and positive patients. I started this work on March 6, but before this my main work was to survey the mosquito breeding spots, spray insecticide and maintain a healthy environment.

How does your day begin and roll out?

My day begins at 5 am, where upon I exercise at home until 6.30 am. Then I leave my house early and come straight to work at 8 am. My job consists taking attendance of the workers, making everyone uses sanitiser, and each one of them is equipped with a can of sodium hypochlorite to spray in the areas as per the list given to me by my superiors. We were told by officials that sodium hypochlorite is effective and this will help kill the virus. We have 300 to 400 houses to be sprayed each day with every case takes about two-and-half hours. We usually finish work by 8 pm.

What precautions are you taking?

My family doesn’t want me to come home and are telling me to find another place as I often go to positive case areas. Hence, the moment I reach home, I am sent straight to the bathroom for a clean bath. I have my wife, son and my mother living with me, and they are aware of the risks. But it is also my responsibility to keep everyone at home healthy. Hence, I always use the sanitiser before entering my house or leaving for work and always wear the N95 mask. I also have use-and-throw masks in case they are needed.

What is your view of the Covid-19 crisis in Pune?

The PMC is doing a good job in its effort to control the spread of the virus and we are working day and night for this. The faster we control it, it will help us to work on the other problems that the city faces like the pre-monsoon work of spraying on breeding grounds for malaria and dengue mosquitoes. We are working with a positive attitude to make sure that the city is protected.

Do you see any gaps in health and relief work?

We face a lot of problems, with a number of housing societies calling us, using political clout or asking us to be sympathetic and spray in their areas as a precaution. But then we explain that this spraying is only done in a radius where positive patients or suspected ones were found. We also face problems in the slums, as slum dwellers don’t allow us to enter in their locality. Some use their frustration and anger of being confined to on us and abuse us.