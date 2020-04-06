Son of Tablighi Jamaat attendee tests positive of Covid-19 in Mohali, taking count of positive cases to 16

india

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 15:10 IST

Three days after his 62-year-old father, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat meet recently, tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19), a 30-year-old resident of Kumbra village in Sector 68, Mohali, was also diagnosed with Covid-19 on Monday, taking the count of positive cases in Mohali to 16.

The father tested positive on April 3 and was admitted to the isolation ward of Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said, “We had taken samples of all family members but only the son has tested positive. He has also been taken to Gian Sagar Hospital.”

The father had returned from Delhi on March 17 and did not quarantine himself.

Two of the three men from the district who attended the Tablighi Jamaat’s congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi last month tested positive for Covid-19 on April 3.

The other patient is a 42-year-old man from Mauli Baidwan in Sector 80.

They attended the event between March 1 and 15 and returned to Mohali on March 17.

After receiving the reports, the Mohali district administration sealed both Mauli Baidwan and Kumbra villages.