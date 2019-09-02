Son’s death means loss of love, care for father, rules MACT

cities

A father may not be dependent on his son but he is definitely entitled to compensation because of loss of love and affection and care in old age if the son dies, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Mohali, has ruled.

It ordered the driver, owner and insurance provider of a vehicle that hit a motorcycle, killing rider Bahadar Singh in November 2018, to pay ₹25.25 lakh to the bereaved kin.

The tribunal presided over by district and session judge Vivek Puri gave its ruling on the plea of the defendants that the father was “not dependent” on the son and, therefore, not entitled to compensation in a case filed by the kin of Bahadar Singh, 29, resident of Pandwala village in Dera Bassi.

The car driver, Rajesh Khanna of Sector 12, Panchkula, his wife and car owner Neelu and insurer Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Limited, Panchkula, were ordered to pay the compensation jointly and severally.

The money, with 7.5% interest will be shared by the widow, two daughters and parents of Bahadar, a helper in Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Limited in Dera Bassi.

Khanna’s car had hit Bahadar’s motorcycle near Sagan Hotel in Baltana, and he had died on the way to hospital. A relative, Dev Dutt, was riding pillion.

Contesting the claim of Bahadar’s kin, the Khannas and the insurer denied that an accident took place due to rash and negligent driving.

