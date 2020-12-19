Sonia Gandhi writes to Maharashtra CM, expresses unhappiness over “diversion” of funds for SC, ST communities

cities

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has written a letter to Maharashtra chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray, expressing her unhappiness over the alleged non-utilisation and diversion of funds allocated for welfare of the socially backward classes in the state. She has advised Thackeray to ensure that the budget allocated for the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities are utilised for the same purpose.

HK Patil, Congress’s state in-charge has confirmed the development. This is the first time that Gandhi has expressed her unhappiness over an issue in the state since the three parties formed the government last year in November.

“The party had organised a conclave of leaders from socially backward classes in which some problems and suggestions have come to the fore. It was informed that sometimes the allotted funds get lapsed, or they are diverted for other uses. This should not happen as it will affect the interest of the disadvantaged sections of the society. This was specifically mentioned by Mrs Gandhi so that these sections are protected against such administrative lapses,” said Patil.

He said that it is a “natural advice” given for the “effective implementation” of schemes and laws meant for disadvantaged sections.

“I am sure they [the government] will take up the matter in the days to come,” Patil added and said he hopes that the CM will take the matter seriously.

The development may lead to unease between the ruling MVA partners.

Congress leaders have been expressing their discontent over various issues in the past one year. They have expressed their displeasure over the allocation of portfolios, the alleged secondary treatment in decision-making and the dominance of the bureaucracy in the government, which has also led to clashes between bureaucrats and ministers on a couple of occasions.

However, Shiv Sena’s chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said the party welcomes the advice. “We welcome the letter and the suggestion. The common minimum programme is binding on our government. In the past one year, we couldn’t do several things due to the pandemic. In the coming year, there will be progress on what was decided in the common minimum programme,” he said.

In May, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had said that the party is not the key decision maker in the state.

“We are supporting the government in Maharashtra, but we are not the key decision maker there,” he had said at a news conference in response to a question on the “poor handling” of the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

